Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.00 million-$296.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.91 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.73. 4,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

