EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 3.3%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 6,050,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 28,637,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

