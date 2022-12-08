Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.69. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

