Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

