Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00007994 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and approximately $432,542.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00454388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00851242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00110700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00647604 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00242605 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,180,996 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

