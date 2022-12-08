Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 5,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 139,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
