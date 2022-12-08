Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 5,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 139,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

