Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.47.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.90. 530,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.65. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.