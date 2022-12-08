Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stake Reduced by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,981 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up 3.1% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $53,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,560,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 171.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

ESTA stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.49. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

