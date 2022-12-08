Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Euroapi Stock Performance

Shares of EAPIF opened at 17.95 on Thursday.

Euroapi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Euroapi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroapi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.