Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.80 million-$431.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.27 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.31 EPS.

Everbridge Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $122.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.92.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

