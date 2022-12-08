Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.97

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 42296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
