Everipedia Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62.73 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $78.97 million and $62.73 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

