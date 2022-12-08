Eversource Energy (ES) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on December 30th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

NYSE ES opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

