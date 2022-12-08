Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 22nd

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$984.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.08. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$16.54.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$101.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.894375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

