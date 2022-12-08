Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as low as C$6.65. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 119,240 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11. The firm has a market cap of C$559.87 million and a P/E ratio of 668.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,800.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

