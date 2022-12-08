Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Clough Capital Partners L P’s 4th Largest Position

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 493,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 562,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $105.17. 372,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,499,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

