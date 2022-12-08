Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $599.98

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $599.98 and last traded at $574.50, with a volume of 3675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $585.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FRFHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.