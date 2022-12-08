Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $67.43 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $67.43 million and $123.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00078307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00056993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025019 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005029 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

