FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Down 7.5%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.07. 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

FFW Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.31.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

