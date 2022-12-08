Financial Review: Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.88%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

91.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.58 -$119.42 million $0.77 11.92 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.69 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,475.00

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions 6.69% 38.98% 15.23% Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79%

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Aris Water Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 2.1 million of fracturing hydraulic horsepower, 101 wireline trucks, and 76 pumpdown units. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from its customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. This segment also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 17 coiled tubing units and 74 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.