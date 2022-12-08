First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Director Daniel L. Heavner Sells 27 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) Director Daniel L. Heavner sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.12, for a total value of $21,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $478,826.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $26.99.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
