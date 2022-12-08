First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Purchases $46,870.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 35,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,701. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in First Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

