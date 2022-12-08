First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $15.00. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 2,069 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 850.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

