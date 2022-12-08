First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.99 and last traded at $111.70. 66,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 173,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.33.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.78.

