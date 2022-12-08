First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.08 and last traded at $57.32. Approximately 156,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 301,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.