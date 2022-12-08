First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.08 and last traded at $57.32. Approximately 156,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 301,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.

