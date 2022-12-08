Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.33

Shares of Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 2438375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Fission 3.0 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$96.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Fission 3.0

(Get Rating)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.