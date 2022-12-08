Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises 3.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $68,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,906. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $1,243,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

