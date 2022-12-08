FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $27.81 million and $12,918.06 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00010778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00509440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.16 or 0.30450740 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,502 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.79629005 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,687.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

