Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Charles K. Stevens III Sells 20,000 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Flex Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of FLEX stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
