Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Charles K. Stevens III Sells 20,000 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flex Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

