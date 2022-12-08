Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.25

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 99298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $37,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.