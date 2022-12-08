Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $36.54 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00503652 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.88 or 0.30104758 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,575,822 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

