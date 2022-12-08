Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 506,359 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Jo Natauri sold 120,500 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Jo Natauri sold 22,644 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.
- On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
- On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.
Flywire Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FLYW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 803,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.21. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
