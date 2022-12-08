Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 582,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after buying an additional 533,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after purchasing an additional 522,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

