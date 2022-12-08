Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Boosted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

