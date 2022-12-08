Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTS shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$54.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26. The company has a market cap of C$26.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.26%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

