Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FOXF has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Fox Factory stock opened at $102.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $185.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 87.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

