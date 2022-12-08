Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.
Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
