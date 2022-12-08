Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $12.31 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

