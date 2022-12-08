Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $62,885.50 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00006430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00507441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.79 or 0.30331257 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

