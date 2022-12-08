Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.68. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 11,370 shares.

Specifically, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,216,690 shares of company stock worth $32,263,694 and sold 119,885 shares worth $1,688,434. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Stock Up 6.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 636,297 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.