Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.90) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 825 ($10.06) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $900.00.

Fresnillo Price Performance

FNLPF traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

