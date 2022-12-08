Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 6,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

FNLPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 825 ($10.06) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $887.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

