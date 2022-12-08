Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 151,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,029,521 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $12.31.

FRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

