Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 151,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,029,521 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $12.31.
FRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
