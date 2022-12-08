FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $70.50 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

