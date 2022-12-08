FY2022 Earnings Forecast for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Issued By Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $35.72 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.