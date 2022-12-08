FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $17.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.61 and a 200 day moving average of $251.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

