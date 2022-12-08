FY2022 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $11.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.00. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $286.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $370.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

