FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Newcrest Mining in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Newcrest Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Newcrest Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

