FY2023 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veru in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,893,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,847,000 after acquiring an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,800,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 320,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

