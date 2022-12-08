G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CEO Acquires $3,135,000.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
G-III Apparel Group Price Performance
GIII opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.49.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 488,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,883,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.