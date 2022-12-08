G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CEO Acquires $3,135,000.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GIII opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. Piper Sandler cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 488,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,883,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

